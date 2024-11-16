OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes. We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction. We recognize, too, the impact of Russia's aggression on vulnerable people across the world.

After 1,000 days of war, we recognize the immense suffering endured by the people of Ukraine. Despite these hardships, Ukrainians have demonstrated unmatched resilience and determination in defending their land, culture, and people.

Russia remains the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace. The G7 confirms its commitment to imposing severe costs on Russia through sanctions, export controls and other effective measures. We stand united with Ukraine.

