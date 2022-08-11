G2S2 CAPITAL INC. FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT FOR INVESTMENT IN KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary has disposed of common shares ("Shares") of Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") and no longer holds over 10% of Knight's outstanding Shares.

On August 11, 2022, G2S2's wholly owned subsidiary, Armco Alberta Inc., disposed of 65,500 Shares of Knight through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $5.80 per share (the "Disposition"), representing approximately 0.06% of the outstanding Shares. Prior to the Disposition, G2S2 beneficially owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 11,469,978 Shares of Knight, representing approximately 10.01% of the outstanding Shares. Immediately after the Disposition, G2S2 beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 11,404,478 Shares of Knight, representing 9.95% of the outstanding shares.

The shares were disposed of for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares of Knight through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding these transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Knight's issuer profile. Knight's head office is located at 3400 De Maisonneuve W., Suite 1055, Montreal, Quebec, H3Z 3B8.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.

For further information: or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.