G2S2 Capital Inc. Expands Calgary Presence with Acquisition of First Tower

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc., through its affiliated companies within the Armco Group of Companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of First Tower, a premier Class A office building located at 411 1st Street SE in downtown Calgary. This acquisition marks the fourth major downtown Calgary property secured by the Armco Group, reinforcing its commitment to investing in high-quality commercial properties in the city's thriving business district.

Spanning 729,760 square feet across 28 floors, First Tower features 688,106 square feet of office space and 41,654 square feet of retail and amenity space. Originally built in 1982, the property underwent a comprehensive redevelopment in 2020, introducing modernized premium amenities and upgraded aesthetics. These include an upgraded lobby, a tenant lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility, a multi-purpose conference center, and an outdoor terrace with lounge seating and a fireplace.

Strategically located along 1st Street SE (Macleod Trail SE), First Tower offers seamless access in and out of Calgary's downtown core while avoiding congestion. It is directly connected to the +15 pedestrian network, providing covered access to The Bow, the Delta Hotel, and multiple transit routes. With its prime location, exceptional amenities, and a commitment to sustainability, through LEED v4.1 ARC Gold and WiredScore Gold certifications, First Tower is a strong addition to the Armco Group of Companies growing portfolio of premier commercial assets.

"We are thrilled to welcome First Tower into our portfolio," said Steven Darrow, President of Atlantic Canada & Alberta. "Calgary continues to be an key market for us, and this acquisition underscores our confidence in the city's long-term economic vitality and the ongoing return to office space. We are pleased that Hines will continue managing the property, and we look forward to working with them to maintain First Tower's exceptional standards and tenant experience."

With the addition of First Tower, the Armco Group of Companies strengthens its foothold in Calgary's commercial market, complementing its holdings at Bow Valley Square, First Canadian Centre, and Altius Centre. This expansion reflects G2S2 Capital's strategic focus on acquiring and optimizing premier commercial assets across North America.

About G2S2 Capital Inc.

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment firm focused on generating long-term value through a diverse portfolio of real estate, infrastructure, and strategic investments. Armco Capital Inc., part of the broader Armco Group of Companies, is a wholly owned subsidiary of G2S2 Capital Inc.

About Armco Capital Inc.

Founded in 1982 by the Armoyan family, Armco Capital Inc. has evolved into one of North America's leading real estate and investment firms. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for over a decade, Armco Capital specializes in land development, commercial real estate, and strategic investment opportunities.

For more information, visit www.armcocapital.com.