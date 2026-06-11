G2S2 CAPITAL INC. FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT FOR INVESTMENT IN CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD.

HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary has disposed of 4,350,000 common shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac").

Specifically, on June 11, 2026, G2S2's wholly owned subsidiary, Armco Alberta Inc., disposed of 4,350,000 common shares at a price of $6.75 per share through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, G2S2, through its wholly owned subsidiary, owned and exercised control over 19,434,000 shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 19.26%.

Immediately after the Disposition, G2S2, through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns and exercises control over 15,084,000 shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 14.95%.

The shares were disposed of for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares, or dispose of some or all of its current or additional Common Shares, in the normal course of its investment activities.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 will file an early warning report regarding this transaction under Calfrac's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The address of the head office of Calfrac is Suite 601, 407 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1E5.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.