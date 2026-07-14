G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN MORGUARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

HALIFAX, NS, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it has acquired ownership of, and control over, an additional 10,300 trust units ("Units") of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("Morguard REIT").

Specifically, on July 14, 2026, G2S2 acquired 10,300 Units through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $7.00 per Unit (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.02% of the outstanding Units.

Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2, together with its joint actor, had ownership of, and control over, 9,554,130 Units, representing a securityholding percentage of 14.20%. Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2, together with its joint actors, had ownership of, and control over, 9,564,430 Units, representing a securityholding percentage of 14.22%.

G2S2 and its joint actor, Armco Alberta Inc., own the Units for investment purposes. They may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of the REIT in the normal course of their investment activities through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding this transaction under Morguard REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Morguard REIT's head office is located at 55 City Centre Drive, Suite 1000, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 1M3.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.