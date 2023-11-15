G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN MORGUARD CORPORATION

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it has acquired ownership of, and control over, 28,400 common shares ("Shares") of Morguard Corporation ("Morguard").

Specifically, on November 15, 2023, G2S2 acquired 28,400 Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $102.18 per Share (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.26% of the outstanding Shares.

Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2 had ownership of, and control over, 1,055,327 Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 9.76% of the Shares.

Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2 had ownership of, and control over, 1,083,727 Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 10.02% of the Shares.

G2S2 acquired the Shares for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares of Morguard through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 will file an early warning report regarding these transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Morguard's issuer profile. Morguard's head office is located at 55 City Centre Drive, Suite 1000, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 1M3.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled

by George & Simé Armoyan.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.

