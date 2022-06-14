G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.

HALIFAX, NS, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary has increased its ownership of Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") to over 10% of Knight's outstanding common shares.

On June 13, 2022, G2S2's wholly owned subsidiary, Armco Alberta Inc., acquired 215,000 common shares of Knight through the facilities of the Chi-X alternative trading system at a price of $5.20 per share (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.19% of the outstanding shares. Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2 beneficially owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 11,389,478 common shares of Knight, representing approximately 9.92% of the outstanding shares. Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2 beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 11,604,478 common shares of Knight, representing 10.11% of the outstanding shares.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares of Knight through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding these transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Knight's issuer profile. Knight's head office is located at 3400 De Maisonneuve W., Suite 1055, Montreal, Quebec, H3Z 3B8.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

For further information: For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922