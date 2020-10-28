MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces today that it has increased its ownership of trust units ("Units") of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar") to over 10% of Cominar's outstanding Units.

On October 28, 2020, G2S2 acquired 600,000 Units of Cominar through the facilities of the Chi-X alternative trading system at a price of CDN$7.30 per Unit (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.34% of the outstanding Units. Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2 owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 18,245,100 Units of Cominar, representing approximately 9.99% of the outstanding Units. Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2 owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 18,845,100 Units of Cominar, representing 10.33% of the outstanding Units.

G2S2 acquired the Units for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Units of Cominar through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding these transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Cominar's issuer profile. Cominar's head office is located at 2820 Laurier Blvd., suite 850 Quebec City, Québec G1V 0C1.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled

by George & Simé Armoyan.

For further information: or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 514-333-8800, extension 1925.