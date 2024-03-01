G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

HALIFAX, NS, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it has acquired ownership of, and control over, an additional 698,700 common shares of Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western").

Specifically, on March 1, 2024, G2S2 acquired 698,700 common shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $2.60 per share (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 2.06% of the outstanding common shares.

Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2 owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 5,410,356 common shares of Western, representing 15.99% of the outstanding common shares.

Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2 owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 6,109,056 common shares of Western, representing 18.05% of the outstanding common shares.

The shares were purchased for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares or dispose of some or all of its current or additional common shares in the normal course of its investment activities.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding this transaction under Western's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Western's head office is located at 1700, 215 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1K3.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled

by George & Simé Armoyan.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.

