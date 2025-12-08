Fuzion Flooring Introduces TitanFinish™: The New Standard in Commercial-Grade Surface Protection

"TitanFinish was engineered to perform beautifully in spaces where appearance and safety can't be compromised," said Kim Downey, VP of Product at Fuzion Flooring. "It's more than a coating -- it's confidence you can stand on."

Engineered for Real-World Demands

Developed specifically for commercial interiors such as dental offices, clinics, long-term care facilities, wellness spaces, and boutique retail environments, TitanFinish delivers proven protection in high-traffic, high-maintenance settings. Its advanced coating technology ensures lasting clarity, safety, and easy maintenance across multiple key performance areas:

Repetitive Traffic & Scratch Resistance – Maintains clarity and finish even under rolling loads, equipment movement, and constant foot traffic.

– Maintains clarity and finish even under rolling loads, equipment movement, and constant foot traffic. Stain Resistance – Tested against 83 common staining agents , including disinfectants, dyes, and everyday spills.

– Tested against , including disinfectants, dyes, and everyday spills. Micro-Scratch Protection – Reduces fine surface abrasions that can cause haze or dulling over time.

– Reduces fine surface abrasions that can cause haze or dulling over time. Slip Performance – Achieves a balanced Static Coefficient of Friction for safety in commercial environments without a gritty or matte feel.

Unlike coatings that sacrifice design for performance, TitanFinish preserves the refined, natural look of Fuzion's flooring -- ensuring every space performs as beautifully as it appears.

Where Performance Meets Design

Available on both the 2.5mm dry-back Timberline and 5mm loose-lay SmartDrop Elite Pro collections, TitanFinish brings together design integrity and commercial strength in one complete solution. Its advanced protection extends product life, reduces maintenance, and gives designers and facility managers greater confidence in specifying vinyl flooring for demanding environments.

"Our customers told us what they needed most: real durability, proven safety, and lasting beauty," said Iwona Lojek, VP of Sales at Fuzion Flooring. "TitanFinish delivers all three -- it's the ultimate surface solution for spaces that demand more."

Performance That Lasts. Style That Shows.

TitanFinish sets a new benchmark for how flooring performs in commercial settings -- delivering durability and design that stand the test of time.

Fuzion Flooring is a leading North American flooring brand dedicated to innovation, craftsmanship, and design integrity. From elegant residential interiors to high-performance commercial spaces, Fuzion creates flooring built for real life -- and every story beneath your feet.

Learn more at www.fuzionflooring.com.

SOURCE Fuzion Flooring

