Futurity Brands Acquires Worldwide Rights to Paul Frank, the acclaimed pop culture and life-style brand made famous by the iconic Julius the Monkey.

ZURICH, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Futurity Brands Switzerland AG today announced the acquisition by its subsidiary, Paul Frank Limited, of all intellectual property rights worldwide to the acclaimed PAUL FRANK pop culture and character lifestyle brand. The global purchase from U.S. company Paul Frank Industries LLC includes an extensive design portfolio including more than 150 characters, headlined by the iconic Julius the Monkey. Futurity Brands will be responsible for the management and growth of the brand's international licensing, distribution and direct to consumer business. With offices in Zurich, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney, the newly formed Futurity Brands management team, led by Chairman and CEO Stan Wan, will take the evergreen IP back to its Southern Californian roots whilst reshaping its celebrated global appeal for the enjoyment of generations to come.