These new products will leave Canadians satisfied without any guilt and can be enjoyed on their own, as a snack or as a meal accompaniment. Each flavour comes with usage ideas that will become family favourites!

Furlani® Soft Rolls:

Roasted Garlic

Made with real butter, buttermilk, roasted garlic and topped with a flavourful garlic spread.

Cranberry and Honey

Made with real butter, buttermilk, cranberries and topped with a delicate honey glaze.

Furlani® Knots:

Italian Herb and Tomato

Made with tomatoes, a blend of Italian herbs and topped with a flavourful garlic Parmesan spread.

Tex Mex

For those who like a bit of heat, these are made with Jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, a special seasoning blend and topped with a flavourful garlic spread.

Furlani® Biscuits:

Aged Cheddar

Bring home a taste of the South with these delicious Southern-style biscuits. Made with real butter, buttermilk, aged cheddar, and garlic.

These tasty family-friendly products are true crowd pleasers and available at major grocery outlets across the country including Loblaw and Wal-Mart. These new Furlani® rolls, knots and biscuits are hitting store shelves this month with a suggested retail price of $4.49-$4.99.

About Furlani's Food Corporation:

Canadian based, and established in 1984, Furlani's Food Corporation is a premier manufacturer of fresh and frozen specialty breads. It is best known for garlic Texas toast, a time-honoured crusty bread married with the ultimate garlic spread. The secret of its success lies with its master bakers whose skills and passion for perfection bring joy to households across North America.

