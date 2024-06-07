FUNDS MANAGED BY LIBERTY STRATEGIC CAPITAL ACQUIRE CLASS A VOTING SHARES OF LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty 77 Capital L.P. ("Liberty Strategic Capital") announced today that it acquired an aggregate of 44,862 Class A voting shares ("Class A Voting Shares") of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. ("Lions Gate") in its capacity as portfolio manager for Liberty 77 Fund L.P. and Liberty 77 Fund International L.P. (collectively, the "Liberty Funds"). Following the acquisition, Liberty Strategic Capital exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 8,356,709 Class A Voting Shares for and on behalf of the Liberty Funds. The 8,356,709 Class A Voting Shares owned by the Liberty Funds represent 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Class A Voting Shares.

The acquisition of 44,862 Class A Voting Shares, representing 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Class A Voting Shares, was made for investment purposes. Liberty Strategic Capital intends to review such investment in Lions Gate on a continuing basis and, depending on Lions Gate's performance and other market conditions, increase or decrease its investment position.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY LIBERTY 77 CAPITAL L.P. UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE LIONS GATE'S ISSUER PROFILE ON THE SYSTEM FOR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT ANALYSIS AND RETRIEVAL AT WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA

