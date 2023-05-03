OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims and survivors seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $750,000 in funding for Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.

Increasing the capacity of Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada will provide Inuit-specific solutions to preventing and addressing gender-based violence, which will help Indigenous women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities prosper now and in the future.

In November 2022, the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Forum of Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. This is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; a responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and an enabling environment.

"The high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people are alarming. Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada is doing critical work to prevent and address gender-based violence, and supporting these efforts remains a top priority for the Government of Canada. The funding announced today will help this organization build their capacity to address the root causes of gender-based violence and continue to build prosperous Inuit communities. This Friday, May 5, we mark Red Dress Day, which reminds us to uphold and honour the memory and spirits of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) as well as Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender-diverse (2SLGBTQI+) people."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This announcement builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, particularly Pillar 4, supports Indigenous-led approaches. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is aligned with and complements the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, and the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).

The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. A recent study by Statistics Canada indicates that while only 5% of the female population in Canada identified as Indigenous in 2021, 21% of all gender-related homicides involved Indigenous women and girls.

