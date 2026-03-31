Anne-Valérie Guidollet Appointed CEO and Co-Founder Francis Maheu to Transition to Board and Special Advisor Role

MONTRÉAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group, the parent company of Dermapure, today announced the implementation of its CEO succession plan. After 17 years as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Francis Maheu will transition from his operational role as CEO. Anne-Valérie Guidollet, currently Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Maheu will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and act as Special Advisor to support Ms. Guidollet and the executive leadership team through the transition, while remaining a significant shareholder. This transition follows a deliberate succession process in which the Board and key shareholders have aligned on recruiting a senior commercial leader with the potential to assume the CEO role as part of the Group's long-term evolution. Ms. Guidollet joined Functionalab Group in November 2024 as Chief Commercial Officer with this mandate.

Founded in 2009, Functionalab Group has become an innovative leader in medical aesthetics, having built one of the largest premium, branded networks of aesthetic medicine clinics under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands, alongside its Functionalab professional skincare line. The Group operates coast-to-coast in Canada and reflects the successful integration of more than 80 strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions completed over time.

"Co-founding Functionalab Group and being part of the journey that built Dermapure into a leading brand in medical aesthetics has been the most meaningful professional experience of my career," said Francis Maheu. "What we have built together -- along with our medical partners, teams and leaders -- is a strong, differentiated brand and platform anchored in medical excellence and patient care. I have full confidence in Anne-Valérie's leadership and in the executive team to continue executing our strategy, building momentum and delivering on our mission to be the most trusted premium brand in medical aesthetics."

Anne-Valérie Guidollet brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across consumer goods, beauty and retail, including leading sizeable businesses, P&L accountability, and complex organizations, with deep expertise in brand building, customer experience, digital transformation and growth strategy. Since joining Functionalab Group in 2024, she has played a key role in strengthening the Group's commercial performance -- sharpening patient acquisition and retention strategies, reinforcing brand consistency across the network, and driving stronger alignment between clinics, marketing and operations. Her leadership is grounded in the belief that sustainable growth starts with people.

"I am honoured by the confidence of Francis and the Board, and excited to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer," said Anne-Valérie Guidollet. "Functionalab Group and Dermapure have built an exceptional platform grounded in medical excellence, patient care and a strong entrepreneurial culture. What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside our executive team, medical partners and clinic teams across the country to build on this foundation, accelerate our growth, and further strengthen our position as the most trusted premium brand in medical aesthetics."

"Francis' entrepreneurial vision, leadership and resilience have been instrumental in building Functionalab Group and Dermapure into the leader it is today," said Kevin Mosher, Chairman of the Board of Functionalab Group. "The Board has full confidence in Anne-Valérie and the executive leadership team to lead the organization forward, strengthening commercial execution, medical excellence and the culture that defines the Group."

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a leader and brand builder in medical aesthetics, operating a network of aesthetic medicine clinics under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands, complemented by its Functionalab professional, medical-grade skincare line. With 63 clinics, a passionate team of more than 185 physicians and nurses, and 600 employees, Functionalab Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics. The Group offers a comprehensive approach to skin health and beauty that combines medical expertise, advanced technologies and clinically proven skincare, including its own Functionalab line and SkinCeuticals.

Functionalab Group has been recognized among Canada's fastest-growing companies on the Growth List for five consecutive years (2016–2020) and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information, visit:

www.dermapure.com

www.projectskinmd.com

www.functionalab.com

SOURCE Functionalab Group

For information and media requests: Eva Hartling, Hartling Communications, [email protected], +1.514.804.7022