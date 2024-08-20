ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of full closures of the Des Joachims Bridge for repair and asphalt work during the following periods:

Monday, August 26 , and Tuesday, August 27 , from 9 pm to 4 am each night

Wednesday, August 28 , and Thursday, August 29 , from 7 am to 5 pm

During these periods, the bridge will be fully closed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Emergency services will be able to access the bridge during these closures. The bridge could reopen earlier depending on the nature of the work.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services: https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html