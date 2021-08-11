KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a full closure of the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

from Saturday, August 14 , at midnight to Monday, August 16 , at 6 am

During this period, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

