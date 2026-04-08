Full Circle Lithium Announces First USA Commercial Sale of FCL-X™ to Major Waste Management Operator to Combat Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

First U.S. deployment of FCL-X™ for on-site waste management battery fire suppression

Addresses rapidly escalating lithium-ion battery fire risks across waste infrastructure

Positions the Company at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar industry

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, announces its first commercial sale of FCL-X™, its ground-breaking lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent, to a USA based waste management operator for on-site deployment. This milestone marks a significant step forward in addressing a rapidly escalating crisis across North America: lithium-ion battery (LIB) fires in landfills, recycling facilities, and waste collection systems.

A Growing and Costly Industry Crisis

LIBs, embedded in everything from smartphones and e-bikes to vapes and power tools, are increasingly entering the waste stream, often undetected. When crushed or punctured during collection or processing, these batteries can ignite or explode, triggering fires that are uniquely hazardous and difficult to control.

Recent real-world incidents underscore the scale of the problem:

In Winnipeg, multiple landfill fires were linked to discarded lithium-ion batteries, with officials reporting a surge in incidents over just a few months¹. (City of Winnipeg)

In Oregon, one landfill recorded 21 lithium battery fires in just three months, escalating from monthly to weekly occurrences². (opb)

In Edmonton, lithium-ion battery fires caused $2.5 million in damage, with temperatures reaching up to 2,000°C and fires taking hours to extinguish³. (CityNews Edmonton)

In Maine, a landfill experienced six fires in six weeks, all attributed to improperly discarded batteries⁴. (Town of Fort Fairfield)

Industry-wide, the scale is even more striking:

Over 5,000 fires occur annually at recycling facilities, many linked to lithium-ion batteries⁵. (Recycling Today)

More than 2,400+ waste facility fires were estimated across the U.S. and Canada in 2022 alone⁶. (wastemanagementpressreleases.com)

Unlike conventional fires, LIB fires are driven by a phenomenon known as thermal runaway, a self-sustaining chemical reaction that produces intense heat, flammable and toxic gases, and a risk of reignition.

LIB fires:

Burn hotter and faster than typical combustible materials

Can reignite hours or even days later

Release toxic and hazardous gases

Extremely difficult to suppress with water or traditional extinguishing methods

Additionally, waste operators face a critical challenge: LIBs are nearly impossible to detect within mixed waste streams moving at industrial speeds, making prevention alone insufficient⁷. (Battery News)

Historically, landfill and waste management operators have relied on water, soil smothering, or isolation techniques, none of which are optimized for LIB fires. This gap has created a pressing need for targeted, scalable solutions.

FCL-X™ is designed specifically to address these challenges, offering:

Rapid suppression of thermal runaway reactions

Reduced reignition risk

Safer handling for on-site personnel

Compatibility with existing firefighting protocols

Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Opportunity

As LIB adoption accelerates globally, driven by electrification, consumer electronics, and energy storage, the downstream risks to waste infrastructure are expanding in parallel. With thousands of fires annually, rising regulatory pressure, and increasing insurance and infrastructure costs, the market for LIB fire mitigation solutions is poised for substantial growth.

Industry analysts and waste operators increasingly view LIB fire prevention and suppression as a critical infrastructure requirement, positioning FCL, with its state-of-the-art specialty extinguishing agent, at the forefront of a rapidly emerging multi-billion-dollar global opportunity.

"This first sale into the waste management industry of FCL-X™ represents another pivotal moment for the Company," said Carlos Vicens, CEO. "Waste operators are facing a growing and costly threat with no effective solution, until now. FCL-X™ is purpose-built for this challenge and is quickly becoming the new standard in lithium-ion battery fire response."

References

¹ City of Winnipeg landfill fire data (City of Winnipeg)

² Oregon landfill fire report (opb)

³ Edmonton Waste Management Centre report (CityNews Edmonton)

⁴ Fort Fairfield landfill incident report (Town of Fort Fairfield)

⁵ NWRA / RRS industry report (Recycling Today)

⁶ U.S. & Canada waste fire estimates (wastemanagementpressreleases.com)

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc