FCL launches its FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire extinguisher through a new retail partnership with one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States.

FCL-X™ is designed to fully extinguish lithium-ion battery fires and prevent re-ignition, addressing a critical gap in home safety.

As lithium-ion batteries become common in virtually every room of the home, consumers increasingly recognize the need for specialized fire protection alongside traditional ABC extinguishers.

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, today announced the first major retail launch of its FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire extinguisher through a new strategic partnership with one of the world's largest home improvement retailers. The launch marks a significant milestone in expanding access to advanced fire safety technology for consumers across the United States and addresses a rapidly growing hazard associated with everyday devices powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Full Circle Lithium Announces Major Retail Launch of FCL-X™ Lithium Battery Fire Extinguishers Through One of America’s Largest Home Improvement Retailers (CNW Group/Full Circle Lithium Inc)

Bringing Advanced Fire Protection to Scale

Through this nationwide U.S. retail distribution platform, Full Circle's FCL-X™ extinguishers will now be available to millions of homeowners, contractors, commercial users, and DIY consumers seeking protection against emerging lithium-ion battery fire risks.

Launch Details and Retail Rollout

The partnership is non-exclusive and will begin with an initial online rollout on the retailer's e-commerce platform, providing immediate nationwide consumer access to the FCL-X™ extinguisher product line. Following the digital launch, the companies may plan a phased expansion into select physical retail locations across the United States.

Products: 3-liter, 2-liter, and 1-liter extinguishers, as well as a 20-ounce aerosol canister.

Meeting an Urgent and Growing Safety Need

Lithium-ion batteries are now integral to daily life -- powering smartphones, laptops, tablets, cordless power tools, e-bikes, scooters, electric lawn equipment, backup power systems, and electric vehicles. Industry analysts and fire safety agencies note that the average household now contains dozens of lithium-ion battery cells across consumer products and devices.⁴

The need is urgent and growing:

Lithium-ion battery fires are rising sharply in the U.S., with major fire departments and federal agencies reporting significant year-over-year increases in incidents linked to rechargeable battery devices.¹

In New York City alone, the FDNY reported 277 lithium-ion battery fires in 2024, following 268 incidents in 2023.²

FDNY officials reported that lithium-ion battery fires caused 18 deaths in New York City in 2023.¹

Recent fires involving e-bikes, scooters, power banks, and consumer battery charging devices have caused extensive property damage, injuries, and fatalities across multiple U.S. cities.³

Fire safety officials now describe lithium-ion batteries as one of the fastest-growing fire risks facing urban households and first responders.¹

Traditional red ABC fire extinguishers remain important for common household fires involving wood, paper, liquids, and electrical equipment. However, lithium-ion battery fires behave differently and can rapidly re-ignite after appearing extinguished due to thermal runaway. As a result, safety professionals increasingly recommend that households with rechargeable-battery devices keep a dedicated lithium-battery fire extinguisher in addition to a traditional ABC extinguisher.

"If you already have a red ABC extinguisher in your home, you should also have a silver FCL-X™ extinguisher to help protect your family, property, and home from lithium battery fires," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL. "With lithium batteries now present in virtually every household device, consumers need modern fire protection solutions designed for these new risks. FCL-X™ offers an accessible, consumer-friendly solution at a relatively small investment compared with the potentially catastrophic consequences of a lithium-ion battery fire."

A Proven Consumer Solution

The FCL-X™ extinguisher represents a breakthrough in fire safety innovation:

Undergone rigorous internal and external testing, demonstrating exceptional cooling capabilities and reduced off-gassing

Engineered to fully extinguish and suppress re-ignition -- one of the key challenges in lithium-ion battery-related fires

Safe and simple for consumer use in homes, garages, workshops, recreational properties, and charging/storage areas

For the first time, consumers have direct retail access to a solution purpose-built for one of North America's fastest-growing fire risks.

Expanding Safety for Modern Living

"This partnership marks a major step forward in public safety," said Carlos Vicens, CEO at FCL. "Lithium-ion battery fires are becoming more frequent and severe, and until now, consumers have had limited access to a proven, effective extinguishing solution designed for these incidents. By bringing FCL-X™ to a major national retail platform -- starting online and potentially expanding into stores -- FCL is helping ensure that homeowners are better equipped to protect their families, properties, and communities from a new generation of fire hazards."

Footnotes / Sources

1. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate and FDNY public safety briefings regarding rising lithium-ion battery fire incidents and fatalities. https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2024/12/13/fighting-fire-knowledge-lithium-ion-battery-hazards 2. FDNY 2024 lithium-ion battery fire statistics reporting 277 incidents in 2024 and 268 incidents in 2023. https://www.amny.com/news/fdny-progress-reducing-lithium-ion-battery-fires/ 3. Recent lithium-ion battery fire incidents involving e-bikes and scooters reported by the FDNY, AP News, and regional media outlets. https://www.amny.com/new-york/brooklyn/fdny-lithium-ion-battery-brooklyn-fire-august-2024/ 4. DHS Science & Technology Directorate and fire safety agencies are discussing widespread household adoption of lithium-ion battery-powered devices, including phones, laptops, e-bikes, scooters, and electric tools. https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2024/12/13/fighting-fire-knowledge-lithium-ion-battery-hazards

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc