Fulcrum Launches AI-Powered Field Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fulcrum , an industry-leading platform for geospatial field data collection and process management, today introduced its AI-powered field platform. Designed to meet the unique demands of field teams, this innovative solution addresses the fragmented software landscape with its multiple apps that are mere "bolt-ons" to office-based systems, built by and for the office, or homegrown solutions with a high total cost of ownership and inability to evolve. The new platform provides seamless integration between field operations and the office with integrations to leading GIS, EAM, and ERP solutions. By harnessing AI-driven automation, the platform offers a cohesive solution that enhances productivity and adaptability, streamlining workflows, reducing errors, and enabling field teams to quickly respond to changing conditions. It is available today to Fulcrum customers.

"We use Fulcrum because it's unlike other platforms we've tried," said Holly Palmer, Senior Specialist of Data Analytics at Southern California Edison. "Fulcrum's field-focused design allows us to innovate faster, enabling us to integrate new programs without the delays we experienced before. It's truly built for field work, which has reduced frustrations and saved us both time and money."

The Fulcrum platform integrates advanced AI capabilities to dramatically increase field productivity while improving data quality and insights. With its user-friendly interface, field teams can adapt to changing requirements swiftly, making them more able to take on new work or adapt to changing regulations. Key benefits include streamlined workflows between field and office systems, reduced operational costs, and improved compliance, addressing the critical challenges of legacy tools that often stall modernization initiatives.

"Today's launch is more than just an upgrade; it's a response to the real frustrations faced by the industry," said Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum. "We believe it's just plain wrong that fieldwork relies on bolt-on or homegrown tools that overpromise and underdeliver. Our platform not only streamlines operations but also empowers field teams to excel in their roles and drive better business outcomes."

The new platform solidifies Fulcrum's position as an industry-leading no-code SaaS offering for streamlining mobile data collection, automating workflows, and providing data-driven insights that drive digital transformation for mobile workforces. The company is trusted by over 2,500 companies globally, including industry leaders like Pike Engineering and Arcadis. Fulcrum is an Esri Silver Partner, leveraging advanced geospatial capabilities to enhance field operations.

"For CIOs and digital transformation leaders looking to streamline field operations, the category of location-enabled Field Process and Data Collection Platforms offers a transformative alternative to outdated methods," said Lynne Schneider, research director leading IDC's Data as a Service (DaaS) and Location and Geospatial Intelligence market research. "These platforms are a critical tool for driving efficiency, flexibility, and ensuring data accuracy across field operations."

About Fulcrum

Field teams often struggle with inefficient tools that cause more frustration than help, like bolt-ons to office systems or homegrown apps that quickly become outdated. That's why we created Fulcrum, a user-friendly, field-first platform that is built to drive adoption by both field and office teams, boosting productivity and delivering real-time data insights. Our platform integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, includes advanced GIS and AI capabilities, and is trusted by close to 3,000 companies that leverage cutting-edge technology to stay ahead. With Fulcrum, you can boost productivity, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

