Fulcrum Announces Strategic Vision for Agentic AI to Redefine the Future of Fieldwork

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fulcrum, the AI-powered field process management and data collection platform, today unveiled its long-term strategic vision for Agentic AI — a groundbreaking approach that will transform fieldwork into a truly hands-free, AI-guided experience. This vision aims to equip field-focused companies with the platform they need to proactively meet the challenges of surging demand, grid reliability and resiliency, a transitioning workforce, regulatory pressure, and workforce productivity — all while improving operational efficiency, productivity, and safety.

We're building trusted agents that intelligently support fieldworkers in their processes. --Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum.

Building on its proven track record of innovation, including the recent launch of Audio FastFill for voice-powered data collection and its AI-powered field platform, Fulcrum's Agentic AI strategy outlines a future where fieldworkers are supported by an intelligent partner that proactively offers real-time context, answers questions, and delivers predictive guidance.

"We're not just building tools, we're building trusted agents that intelligently support fieldworkers in their processes," said Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum. "Agentic AI represents a leap forward for how work gets done in the field-oriented industries, from the field to the boardroom. Our strategy will help our customers move faster, streamline workflows, and make smarter decisions at scale."

Agentic AI: From Intelligent Inputs to Hands-Free Operations

Fulcrum's Agentic AI vision will roll out in strategic phases, culminating in a fully immersive, intelligent fieldwork experience. Each milestone is designed to leverage and enhance Fulcrum's core strengths in geospatial intelligence, enterprise integration, and rigorous field process management.

The roadmap includes five key innovation areas:

Smarter data collection: Audio FastFill: Available now, this feature uses AI to contextualize a field worker's speech and transform it into the data inputs needed for a specific workflow. Photo FastFill: Coming later this year, this feature will use AI-based photo analysis to automate the capture of many data points at once from nameplates or objects.

Instant data insights: Fulcrum will use AI to process natural-language questions for office- or field-based workers and instantly deliver appropriate graph, report, or speech-based answers, reducing reliance on code, "BI tools," and static dashboards.

Fulcrum will use AI to process natural-language questions for office- or field-based workers and instantly deliver appropriate graph, report, or speech-based answers, reducing reliance on code, "BI tools," and static dashboards. In-field quality assurance and anomaly detection: Fulcrum will use AI and the massive amounts of data collected in Fulcrum to spot inconsistencies, detect problems, and suggest remediation, reducing quality issues and repeat visits.

Fulcrum will use AI and the massive amounts of data collected in Fulcrum to spot inconsistencies, detect problems, and suggest remediation, reducing quality issues and repeat visits. Interactive and guided workflows: Fulcrum's AI agents will evolve to offer proactive, situation-specific guidance to field teams. Drawing from previous data, enterprise systems such as geospatial information systems (GIS) and enterprise asset management (EAM), and historical knowledge, it will act as an expert guide for every task.

Fulcrum's AI agents will evolve to offer proactive, situation-specific guidance to field teams. Drawing from previous data, enterprise systems such as geospatial information systems (GIS) and enterprise asset management (EAM), and historical knowledge, it will act as an expert guide for every task. Fully hands-free interaction: The culmination of this vision is a true heads-up, hands-free experience. Field personnel will interact with spatially-aware data overlays through voice commands, creating an unprecedented level of safety and efficiency from start to finish.

This innovation roadmap will empower field teams to execute complex workflows with greater accuracy and safety. For business leaders, it will unlock new opportunities to optimize resources, reduce operational downtime, and ensure audit-ready compliance across the enterprise.

Transforming Operations with AI That Thinks Ahead

With Agentic AI, Fulcrum is solving mission-critical problems, particularly in the electrical and water utility industries:

Proactively surfaces hazards and ensures adherence to protocols to protect frontline workers

Improves maintenance and response through predictive guidance and real-time system integration

Reduces downtime and extends asset life with context-driven decision support

Ensures data integrity and traceability for streamlined audits and compliance

By acting as a real-time system of record for field intelligence and leveraging enterprise-wide data, Fulcrum is uniquely equipped to serve as the central nervous system of AI-powered field operations.

"The need for intelligent, AI-driven field solutions has never been greater as companies work to modernize infrastructure, manage an evolving workforce, and respond quickly for day-to-day work as well as disaster recovery," said John Villali, research director, IDC Energy Insights. "Agentic AI strategies offer the opportunity to enhance field productivity, improve worker safety, and deliver more resilient, efficient field operations."

Built on a Proven Foundation

Fulcrum's success stems from more than a decade of commitment to rigorous field processes and geospatial expertise. As organizations face labor shortages, escalating regulations, and rising operational demands, Fulcrum's AI-first platform provides the stability and innovation to lead the next generation of field transformation.

"Fulcrum's AI vision directly addresses the real-world challenges faced by innovative, field-centric organizations like ours," said John Ross, chief information officer of structural engineering and asset management firm Exo. "Their proactive approach to hands-free guidance and intelligent automation resonates deeply with our efforts to empower our frontline teams in demanding conditions.

To learn more about Fulcrum's Agentic AI strategy and its impact on the future of fieldwork, visit www.fulcrumapp.com/vision .

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is pioneering a new category as an AI-powered field process management and data collection platform, bridging frontline teams with enterprise systems to streamline operations and improve decision-making. It replaces the complexity of disconnected field apps that are bolted-on to office systems with the Fulcrum field platform. Fulcrum enables real-time, geospatially accurate data capture, intelligent guidance, and continuous process improvement. Trusted by nearly 3,000 organizations in utilities, environmental, and infrastructure, Fulcrum integrates advanced GIS and AI capabilities to eliminate inefficiencies caused by disconnected tools and outdated workflows. Learn more at www.fulcrumapp.com/vision .

