Fujitsu and AWS deepen global partnership to accelerate legacy applications modernization on the cloud

Fujitsu and AWS will launch a new Modernization Acceleration Joint Initiative to enable customers across industries to drive digital transformation with fast and secure legacy modernization

TOKYO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fujitsu Limited and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the modernization of legacy applications on AWS Cloud by launching a Modernization Acceleration Joint Initiative.

Launching on April 1, Fujitsu and AWS will provide assessment, migration, and modernization of legacy mission critical applications running on on-premise mainframes and UNIX servers onto AWS Cloud. The joint initiative will support customers across industries including finance, retail and automotive, as they modernize legacy applications on AWS Cloud, helping to keep up with rapidly changing business conditions with the agility and resiliency brought with modern applications.

The initiative combines Fujitsu's industry-leading systems integration capabilities with AWS Professional Services, a global team of AWS experts that helps customers innovate faster and securely with AWS services including AWS Mainframe Modernization, an elastic mainframe service and set of development tools for migrating and modernizing mainframe and legacy workloads.

Megumi Shimazu, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Global Technology Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, said, "We are looking forward to deepening our partnership with AWS, which shares our commitment to solving customers' challenges with technology by initiating a new global effort to help customers. By combining AWS' broadest and deepest cloud-enabled technologies with Fujitsu's years of mainframe and UNIX server expertise, we can deliver fast, secure modernization, allowing customers to focus on accelerating innovation across industries. As the next step in modernization, we will leverage a range of Fujitsu Uvance offerings to contribute to empowering our customers to achieve greater sustainability in their businesses."

Uwem Ukpong, vice president, Global Services, Amazon Web Services said, "We welcome Fujitsu's commitment to this expanded partnership to drive digital transformation by accelerating the migration and modernization of legacy applications on AWS. Since 2012, both Fujitsu and AWS have collaborated to help customers in Japan and globally to innovate, improve productivity, and solve their most complex business challenges. We look forward to working with Fujitsu to expand our joint delivery capabilities and help customers gain insights from mainframe data in the generative AI era."

