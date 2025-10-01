FuelPositive Provides Financing Update for Ongoing LIFE Offering

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its C$5 million non-brokered LIFE financing. The Company has elected to keep the financing open to facilitate broad participation from farmers, currently completing harvest.

Provincial crop reports show that as of late September, harvest completion was approximately 56% in Manitoba, 68% in Saskatchewan, and 77% in Alberta, with producers still heavily engaged in combining cereals and canola.

"Farmers are at the heart of our decentralized Green Ammonia strategy," said Ian Clifford, Co-Founder and CEO of FuelPositive. "By keeping the LIFE financing open, we're making sure farmers and community members have the time to participate once harvest is behind them."

The terms of the LIFE financing remain unchanged, and readers can review the news release issued by the Company on August 13, 2025 for further details. There is an updated offering document available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ and on the Company's Investors page.

Proceeds will support the final activation and demonstration phase of FuelPositive's first on-farm pilot system and advance commercial deployment of its modular Green Ammonia systems.

Completion of the financing remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About FuelPositive:

Fertilizer Independence and Farming Resilience

FuelPositive is a Canadian clean-tech company transforming agriculture through decentralized, on-farm Green Ammonia production systems. By enabling farmers to generate their own green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel on site, the Company is redefining the ammonia industry and putting control directly into the hands of those who feed the world. This model reduces reliance on volatile supply chains and unpredictable pricing, helping farmers secure their livelihoods and plan for the future.

Each tonne of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system prevents up to two tonnes of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, dependability, and remote monitoring, the Company's containerized systems effortlessly integrate into farm operations. Made in Canada for Canadian conditions, they are engineered to be as straightforward to operate as they are impactful.

The first FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia each year. This unit serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which can generate 500 metric tonnes annually for farms of approximately 10,000 acres. The systems are powered by sustainable electricity and produce carbon-free ammonia on demand, providing a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

The delivery of the FP300 to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's farm in Sperling, Manitoba, marked a milestone in sustainable agriculture. Once activated, the system will demonstrate how local production can strengthen farm economics, reduce environmental impact, and build resilience against climate change, market instability, and global supply disruptions.

FuelPositive aims to position Canada as a global centre of excellence for decentralized Green Ammonia production and to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub. Supported by Stantec, one of the world's top engineering and consulting firms, this initiative will drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and promote a more resilient and sustainable food system.

FuelPositive is located in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH, as well as on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided to provide information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE FuelPositive Corp.

For further information, please contact: Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, [email protected], Tel: 416.535.8395, www.fuelpositive.com; Investor Relations Canada, United States & International: Transcend Capital Inc., [email protected]