FuelPositive Provides Corporate Update: French Offering Document Available, Updated Website, and Strong Financing Interest

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation ("FuelPositive" or the "Company") (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a Canadian technology leader delivering practical, farmer-owned, Green Ammonia technology solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

French Offering Document Now Available

To ensure broad accessibility and inclusivity for Francophone investors, FuelPositive has released the French version of its Offering Document, now available on the Company's Investors page and filed on SEDAR+, alongside the English version.

Updated Corporate Website

FuelPositive has also launched a newly updated corporate website designed to provide shareholders, prospective investors, farmers, and partners with the most current information on the Company's technology, milestones, and strategic plans. The updated site showcases FuelPositive's progress as it transitions from development to deployment of its proprietary on-farm Green Ammonia systems.

Strategic Investment Opportunity

FuelPositive is encouraged by the strong level of interest it has received to date in relation to its ongoing financing. The financing is strategically timed to coincide with the activation of the first system and the transition into the demonstration phase, aligning investor participation with a period expected to be significant for the company's commercialization progress. The Company will continue to keep shareholders informed and will provide an update upon the successful closing of the financing.

Market Momentum Reflects Growing Recognition

As of August 29, 2025, shares have increased by 200% in the United States and 150% in Canada year-to-date, reflecting rising market interest. This growth aligns with the urgent need for resilient, farmer-focused agricultural solutions and underscores the strength of the technology, vision, and partnerships supporting current progress. FuelPositive is focused on expanding internal capacity and advancing systems designed to deliver long-term value.

Details about the financing can be found on the investor page of the Company website: https://fuelpositive.com/investors

About FuelPositive:

Fertilizer Independence and Farming Resilience

FuelPositive is a Canadian clean-tech company transforming agriculture through decentralized, on-farm Green Ammonia production systems. By enabling farmers to generate their own green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel on site, the Company is redefining the ammonia industry and putting control directly into the hands of those who feed the world. This model reduces reliance on volatile supply chains and unpredictable pricing, helping farmers secure their livelihoods and plan for the future.

Each tonne of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system prevents up to two tonnes of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, dependability, and remote monitoring, the Company's containerized systems effortlessly integrate into farm operations. Made in Canada for Canadian conditions, they are engineered to be as straightforward to operate as they are impactful.

The first FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia each year. This unit serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which can generate 500 metric tonnes annually for farms of approximately 10,000 acres. The systems are powered by sustainable electricity and produce carbon-free ammonia on demand, providing a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

The delivery of the FP300 to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's farm in Sperling, Manitoba, marked a milestone in sustainable agriculture. Once activated, the system will demonstrate how local production can strengthen farm economics, reduce environmental impact, and build resilience against climate change, market instability, and global supply disruptions.

FuelPositive aims to position Canada as a global centre of excellence for decentralized Green Ammonia production and to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub. Supported by Stantec, one of the world's top engineering and consulting firms, this initiative will drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and promote a more resilient and sustainable food system.

FuelPositive is located in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH, as well as on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided to provide information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact: Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, [email protected], Tel: 416.535.8395, www.fuelpositive.com; Investor Relations Canada, United States & International: Transcend Capital Inc.,[email protected]