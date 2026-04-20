FuelPositive Gains Momentum as Global Fertilizer Crisis Highlights Urgent Need for Decentralized, On-Farm Solutions

WINNIPEG, MB, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the Company) is building on growing momentum for its on-farm Green Ammonia solution, as global fertilizer disruptions and rising input uncertainty continue to sharpen the focus on localized, farmer-controlled alternatives.

Across global markets, recent geopolitical events affecting key energy and shipping corridors and production facilities have once again exposed the fragility of fertilizer supply chains. Even as conditions stabilize, these disruptions underscore how quickly volatility can re-emerge. With nitrogen fertilizer production closely tied to natural gas, price swings and supply uncertainty continue to directly impact farmers. These realities are reinforcing the need for more localized, resilient approaches to fertilizer production.

At the farm level, that shift is no longer theoretical.

"It's here, it's real, and farmers are watching closely," said Curtis Hiebert, the farmer hosting the Company's demonstration system in Sperling, Manitoba. "I am constantly watching fertilizer prices, deciding when to lock in our largest expense, hoping not to get it wrong. In recent years, we have had to make fertilizer purchase decisions months in advance, with very little certainty. Producing fertilizer directly on the farm changes that. It gives us control and stability. Not having to pre-buy in the middle of summer or chase the market would take a lot of pressure off. We're ready for it. We're just excited for the system to be turned on."

FuelPositive is also seeing a significant increase in inbound interest from farmers, investors, researchers, and institutions across Canada and internationally, underscoring the broader relevance of decentralized fertilizer production in today's global context.

The Company's first commercial-scale system is installed and grid-connected, marking a critical transition from development to real-world deployment. Final steps toward activation depend on financing and the coordinated execution of defined technical and operational requirements. These remaining steps are specific and execution-driven, representing the final stage before activation, once the required capital is in place.

"The Company is very active and moving forward," said Luna Charlebois Clifford, Chief Impact Officer and Co-Founder. "What may appear externally as a quieter period is, in reality, a phase of focused coordination. We are aligning capital, partners, and the final execution steps required to bring the Sperling system into operation and commercialization. The level of engagement we are seeing confirms that FuelPositive's solution is landing exactly where it needs to."

FuelPositive's system enables on-site production of Green Ammonia from water, air, and sustainable electricity, allowing farmers to regain control over costs and supply for one of their most significant and volatile inputs. In today's climate, that shift is clearly resonating across the agricultural sector.

Ian Clifford, Co-Founder and CEO, added: "The opportunity in front of FuelPositive is both significant and increasingly well timed. The system at Sperling represents a critical step in demonstrating a new, decentralized model for fertilizer production, one built around farmer control, supply security, and long-term cost predictability. While final activation is tied to financing, the level of engagement we are seeing across the market reinforces both the need and the readiness for this solution. Our focus now is on execution, aligning capital, partners, and final steps to bring the system into operation."

The Company continues to actively advance discussions with potential strategic partners, investors, and public-sector stakeholders in support of system activation at Sperling and the broader rollout of its manufacturing and deployment strategy.

FuelPositive will provide further updates as developments reach a stage suitable for public disclosure.

About FuelPositive:

Fertilizer Independence and Farming Resilience

FuelPositive is a Canadian clean-tech company transforming agriculture through decentralized, on-farm Green Ammonia production systems. By enabling farmers to produce their own green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel on-site, the Company is redefining the ammonia industry and putting control directly in the hands of those who feed the world. This model reduces reliance on volatile supply chains and unpredictable pricing, helping farmers secure their livelihoods and plan for the future.

Each tonne of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system prevents up to two tonnes of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, dependability, and remote monitoring, the Company's containerized systems effortlessly integrate into farm operations. Made in Canada for Canadian conditions, they are engineered to be as straightforward to operate as they are impactful.

The first FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia each year. This unit acts as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which can generate 500 metric tonnes annually for farms of around 10,000 acres. The systems are powered by sustainable electricity and produce carbon-free ammonia on demand, providing a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

The delivery of the FP300 to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's farm in Sperling, Manitoba, marked a milestone in sustainable agriculture. Once activated, the system will demonstrate how local production can enhance farm economics, lessen environmental impact, and bolster resilience against climate change, market fluctuations, and global supply chain disruptions.

FuelPositive aims to position Canada as a global centre of excellence for decentralized Green Ammonia production and to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub. Supported by Stantec, one of the world's top engineering and consulting firms, this initiative will drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and promote a more resilient and sustainable food system.

FuelPositive is based in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the Company's securities should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's assumptions and estimates at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect actual results. They could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided to convey management's expectations and plans for the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE FuelPositive Corp.

For further information, please contact: Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, [email protected], Tel: 416.535.8395, www.fuelpositive.com