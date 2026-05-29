FUELPOSITIVE EXTENDS TERM OF SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the "Company") announces that it will extend the term of an aggregate of 85,343,768 share purchase warrants (collectively, the "Warrants") by an additional twelve months. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.09. Included in the extension are 53,870,699 Warrants previously scheduled to expire on June 21, 2026, which will now expire on June 21, 2027, and 31,473,069 Warrants previously scheduled to expire on July 18, 2026, which will now expire on July 18, 2027.

The Warrants were previously issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company, and not in compensation for any services provided to the Company.

Completion of the extension remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will not take effect until such time as approval has been received.

About FuelPositive:

Fertilizer Independence and Farming Resilience

FuelPositive is a Canadian clean-tech company transforming agriculture through decentralized, on-farm Green Ammonia production systems. By enabling farmers to produce their own green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel on-site, the Company is redefining the ammonia industry and putting control directly in the hands of those who feed the world. This model reduces reliance on volatile supply chains and unpredictable pricing, helping farmers secure their livelihoods and plan for the future.

Each tonne of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system prevents up to two tonnes of CO.e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, dependability, and remote monitoring, the Company's containerized systems effortlessly integrate into farm operations. Made in Canada for Canadian conditions, they are engineered to be as straightforward to operate as they are impactful.

The first FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia each year. This unit acts as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which can generate 500 metric tonnes annually for farms of around 10,000 acres. The systems are powered by sustainable electricity and produce carbon-free ammonia on demand, providing a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

The delivery of the FP300 to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's farm in Sperling, Manitoba, marked a milestone in sustainable agriculture. Once activated, the system will demonstrate how local production can enhance farm economics, lessen environmental impact, and bolster resilience against climate change, market fluctuations, and global supply chain disruptions.

FuelPositive aims to position Canada as a global centre of excellence for decentralized Green Ammonia production and to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub. Supported by Stantec, one of the world's top engineering and consulting firms, this initiative will drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and promote a more resilient and sustainable food system.

FuelPositive is based in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the Company's securities should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's assumptions and estimates at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect actual results. They could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided to convey management's expectations and plans for the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

www.fuelpositive.com

SOURCE FuelPositive Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Mr. Ian Clifford, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 416-535-8395