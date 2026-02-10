FuelPositive Corporation Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), the Company, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order, the MCTO, issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, the principal regulator, pursuant to National Policy 12-203, Management Cease Trade Orders.

As previously announced on January 27, 2026, the Company anticipated a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. The MCTO restricts trading in the Company's securities by certain members of management and insiders of the Company until the filing default is remedied, while permitting trading by the public to continue.

Since the issuance of the MCTO, there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's January 27, 2026, news release. The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors to complete the audit and currently expects to file the required disclosure by approximately March 15, 2026.

The Company confirms that it has sufficient financial and human resources to complete the audit and address the filing default in a timely manner. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings and is not aware of any material information about its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

While the audit process remains the Company's primary reporting focus at this time, FuelPositive continues to make steady progress across its core operations. Engagement with farmers and strategic agricultural partners remains strong, and interest in the Company's on-farm Green Ammonia systems continues to grow as the Company advances toward system activation and broader commercialization.

In accordance with NP 12‑203, FuelPositive will issue bi‑weekly default status reports until the required filings are made and the MCTO is lifted. Each update will be issued by news release and posted on SEDAR+.

About FuelPositive:

Fertilizer Independence and Farming Resilience

FuelPositive is a Canadian clean-tech company transforming agriculture through decentralized, on-farm Green Ammonia production systems. By enabling farmers to produce their own green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel on-site, the Company is redefining the ammonia industry and putting control directly in the hands of those who feed the world. This model reduces reliance on volatile supply chains and unpredictable pricing, helping farmers secure their livelihoods and plan for the future.

Each tonne of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system prevents up to two tonnes of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, dependability, and remote monitoring, the Company's containerized systems effortlessly integrate into farm operations. Made in Canada for Canadian conditions, they are engineered to be as straightforward to operate as they are impactful.

The first FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia each year. This unit serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which can generate 500 metric tonnes annually for farms of approximately 10,000 acres. The systems are powered by sustainable electricity and produce carbon-free ammonia on demand, providing a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

The delivery of the FP300 to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's farm in Sperling, Manitoba, marked a milestone in sustainable agriculture. Once activated, the system will demonstrate how local production can strengthen farm economics, reduce environmental impact, and build resilience against climate change, market instability, and global supply disruptions.

FuelPositive aims to position Canada as a global centre of excellence for decentralized Green Ammonia production and to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub. Supported by Stantec, one of the world's top engineering and consulting firms, this initiative will drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and promote a more resilient and sustainable food system.

FuelPositive is located in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the Company's securities should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's assumptions and estimates at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided to convey management's expectations and plans for the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE FuelPositive Corp.

For further information, please contact: Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, [email protected], Tel: 416.535.8395, www.fuelpositive.com | Investor Relations - Canada, United States & International: Transcend Capital Inc., [email protected]