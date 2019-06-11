Fuelling good: BMO Employees Participate in BMO Volunteer Day 2019

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Throughout the week of June 11th, thousands of BMO Financial Group employees across Canada, the U.S. and U.K are participating in volunteer projects in their local communities as part of BMO Volunteer Day. The initiative is an example of the bank's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life by partnering with community organizations that foster an inclusive society.

The organizations BMO has partnered with this year include those supporting community and recreation centres, children and youth, medical facilities, food banks, homeless shelters, elder care and the LGBTQ2+ community.

"For over 200 years, BMO has been committed to the communities our employees and clients are a part of," said Mona Malone, Head of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group. "BMO's annual Volunteer Day is an opportunity for us to create positive change in our communities. It is a reflection of our Purpose – to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life, as we strive to improve the lives of individuals in our communities by fostering inclusive economic opportunity."

BMO Volunteer Day projects include:

Assisting at United Way centres in Canada and the U.S. in a variety of ways including: supporting after school programs, distributing backpacks filled with school supplies to students, and packing kits containing wellness products for the homeless.

and the U.S. in a variety of ways including: supporting after school programs, distributing backpacks filled with school supplies to students, and packing kits containing wellness products for the homeless. Participating in programs that ensure food access for the vulnerable through local food banks and other organizations combatting hunger, including the Red Cross.

Across Canada and the U.S., assisting organizations that support local youth including the YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys & Girls Clubs.

and the U.S., assisting organizations that support local youth including the YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys & Girls Clubs. In Canada , the U.S. and U.K., helping with construction, gardening and clean-up tasks at Ronald McDonald Houses. Additionally, BMO employees have made home-cooked meals for families staying at the Houses as a form of relief after time spent at the hospital.

, the U.S. and U.K., helping with construction, gardening and clean-up tasks at Ronald McDonald Houses. Additionally, BMO employees have made home-cooked meals for families staying at the Houses as a form of relief after time spent at the hospital. In Toronto and Chicago , providing mentorship advice to job seekers, particularly those facing barriers in their pursuit of sustainable, meaningful careers.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $830 billion as of April 30, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

