Fuelled Surpasses 500 New Consignment Listings in a Single Month, Marking a New Milestone for the Energy Equipment Marketplace

CALGARY, AB and HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Fuelled , an energy equipment marketplace in 20 countries, today announced it surpassed 500 additional consignment listings in the month of October alone. These listings have included entire gas plants, work camps, pumps, compressors, turbines, and even a variety of clean energy infrastructure, such as CNG assets. This 500-listing record does not include the thousands of new self-listings on the Fuelled+ platform each month, as companies use Fuelled to organize and sell their equipment directly. It also does not include multiples and parts, which will often have dozens of items included within a single listing.

"Crossing 500 consignment listings in a single month is a meaningful proof point for our model," said Raj Singh, CEO of Fuelled. "Sellers want speed and certainty when they ask for help, buyers want transparent pricing and vetted assets, and our platform is delivering both."

Consignment listings include detailed photos, video, specs, and even a virtual map for logistics. This level of detail allows end users, who can often pay the highest values, to get comfortable with bidding on the equipment. AI-supported search also allows buyers looking for specific characteristics to find the equipment they need based on minor details. In addition, many listings now have pre-approved financing terms, allowing buyers and sellers to close deals faster.

"The consignment model is working well in this market. We catalogue the items, pay for ads, market to our end users, and provide an in-house sales and logistics team, all at our cost. All the clients need to do is let us know what they want listed and then we proceed with these steps and bring them offers for their equipment."

The receptivity of sellers to the Fuelled model has made the platform even more appealing for buyers, by providing a public marketplace where buyers can find anything they need, with constantly growing supply. This has drawn more buyers to the platform in a self-reinforcing network effect, best evidenced by a >125% increase in tickets and clicks for the last two weeks in October.

Fuelled has also been recently engaged by PwC, in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver of Long Run Exploration Ltd. , to act as exclusive sales agent and marketplace portal for the disposition of Long Run's surplus oil & gas equipment as part of the receivership process. This should result in another record month of listings in the month of November and some high-quality options for buyers.

Accelerating demand from other industries, such as power and mining has also helped grow the market for used energy equipment. Mining projects are experiencing accelerated approvals as governments globally fast-track projects and power demand has doubled, resulting in equipment shortages. These industries are looking outside traditional suppliers for everything from generators to camps and Fuelled is helping connect sellers with this demand.

Highlights of Recent Listings Including Entire Yards and Even Rental Options

Sellers interested in consigning equipment and buyers seeking specific assets can visit Fuelled's marketplace at www.Fuelled.com to view current inventory.

About Fuelled

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt the oil and gas, power, and mining equipment industries. The global technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business, and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada for five years in a row. Fuelled launched in 2013.

