Fueled by a Future-Forward Offer, Omnicom Media Group Is Ranked #1 in Growth and Effectiveness by Industry Analysts

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently released rankings from leading media and advertising industry analysts reveal Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), is outperforming all global media agency groups in both incremental growth and the effectiveness of the work it produces for the world's leading brands.

As reported in the recently published H1 2022 edition of the Media Agency New Business Barometer – an analysis of the global marketplace from independent research company COMvergence – OMG had the best incremental new business performance among all global media agency groups during the first half of 2022, adding $974 billion in actual new billings.

At the same time, OMG was also the top scoring global media agency group in the 2021 Global Effie Effectiveness Index. Announced annually, the Effie Index is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness, providing invaluable insight into which agencies, marketers, and brands are delivering "ideas that work" across the globe.

#1 in Growth

According to COMvergence, between January and June OMG won $1.42 billion in new business, while less than a third of that amount moved out of the agency during the same period, translating to actual incremental billings growth of $974 million – more than twice the next highest incremental gain among global media agency groups. Delivering a performance trifecta, OMG also had one of the industry's best retention rates (51 percent).

Additionally, OMG agency PHD emerged as the definitive H1 new business leader in North America, with the highest net new business values of any agency network in the region. Fueled by a string of wins that included Restaurant Business International (Burger King, Popeye's, and Tim Horton), PHD topped the North America ranking with $609 million in net new business wins, outperforming its nearest competitor by more than 30 percent.

Based on current COMvergence numbers for Q3, OMG is expected to maintain both its place atop the group-level leader board and its wide performance lead when net new business numbers for Q1-Q3 are finalized.

The Leader in Media Effectiveness

The Effie Effectiveness Index is based an analysis of more than 4000 finalists and winners from upwards of fifty national and regional competitions for marketing's most prestigious and coveted award - the Effie. When the 2021 results were tallied, OMG agency OMD Worldwide was named the world's most effective media agency network for the 10th consecutive time, sister agency PHD finished with the second highest total points among global media agency networks, and – by a wide margin - OMG was the top scoring global media agency group.

Commenting on these industry-leading performances at both the parent company and agency level, OMG CEO Florian Adamski drew a direct line to the recent analysis of global media agency groups from research and advisory firm Forrester, in which OMG received the highest possible scores in the retail media, commerce media, intelligence and insights, optimization, operations automation and innovation roadmap criteria – all powered by the Omni marketing orchestration platform.

"This is a clear case of cause and effect," said Adamski. "OMG has invested in supporting OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science with the capabilities, partnerships, technology and talent that best represent the future of media. As a result, clients are consistently seeing us as the partner best able to drive their future growth, and our work is consistently delivering on that expectation and promise."

Progressive Momentum

The COMvergence Media Agency New Business Barometer, the 2021 Effie Effectiveness Index and the Forrester analysis mark the latest in a steady drumbeat of 2022 headlines underscoring OMG's industry leadership and future-forward offer to clients, including a multi-year agreement with Affinity Solutions to integrate retailer purchase transactions into Omni; an enterprise-wide partnership with Firework, the world's largest livestream commerce and shoppable video platform, to deliver livestream shopping solutions directly to Omnicom clients' websites; the industry's first programmatic marketplace for point-of-purchase screens; and the Supply Chain IQ Score, which gives media planners day-to-day visibility into SKU inventory data at the physical store, digital shelf, and inventory-in-transit levels, enabling media investment to be shifted away from low inventory products in real time.

OMG closed the first half of the year by dominating the news cycle at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, where it revealed a series of first mover strategic partnerships with retail media networks including Walmart Connect, Instacart, and Kroger Precision Marketing; announced the global expansion of its TRKKN analytics and cloud consultancy; and OMD was named Media Network of the Year.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science as well as the Annalect data and analytics division that develops and manages Omni, the open operating system that orchestrates better outcomes for clients across all Omnicom agencies.

