MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Fuel Transport, a leading Montreal-based logistics and transportation company, today announced a major step forward in operationalizing AI technologies within logistics workflows, unveiling Transport Optimization, an $8M AI initiative - designed to modernize and elevate its logistics operations across North America. In collaboration with Scale AI, Vooban, CRIM, Geloso Group and Les Camions Fuel, the project will integrate intelligent systems to enhance pricing, quoting, and carrier selection processes across Fuel's operations in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

At the core of this initiative are four interoperable modules that connect internal and external data to deliver faster, smarter, and more consistent decision-making:

Dynamic Pricing and Quote Management Assistant instantly generates competitive, profitable rates using real-time data and market dynamics.

Carrier Recommendation System ensures compliance while leveraging AI to recommend optimal partners based on performance, reliability, cost, and customer requirements.

SOP Management Systems centralize and standardize processes to improve traceability, compliance, and operational transparency.

Employee Assistant, a conversational interface, enables team members to query and act on internal systems in natural language, improving efficiency across the board.

"At Fuel, we believe true progress happens when intelligent technology works hand in hand with human instinct. We're proud to collaborate with partners who share this vision and have been instrumental in bringing Transport Optimization to life," said Robert Piccioni, CEO of Fuel Transport. "With this initiative, we are not only elevating operational efficiency, but also redefining what it means to lead with insight, agility, and responsibility in the logistics sector."

"Collaborating with a leader like Fuel Transport in building AI systems that both optimize operations and strengthen decision-making across North America's transport networks is an honor for Vooban, as it reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of intelligent logistics." said Hugues Foltz, Executive Vice President at Vooban.

This initiative aims to pioneer the next generation of AI-driven transport logistics, harnessing predictive intelligence to enable more adaptive decision-making, and marks another milestone in Fuel's mission to deliver data-driven innovation that strengthens resilience, accuracy, and responsiveness across its network - creating a more intelligent logistics ecosystem designed for the future of North American commerce.

About Fuel Transport:

Fuel is a logistics transportation company that provides creative solutions for a wide variety of industries across North America. Serving industries including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, retail and pharmaceuticals, Fuel offers a hybrid-model solution that consists of both non-asset and asset-based services. Fuel has a network of carriers and a sales force working across North America with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.fueltransport.com .

