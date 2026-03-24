TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- CanDeal DNA, a leading provider of Canadian over-the-counter financial market data solutions, and FTSE Russell, the global index provider, have agreed to a 10-year extension for the use of CanDeal DNA's Fixed Income Pricing in FTSE Canada Indices.

The new arrangement, effective immediately, includes expansion of the partnership into additional data, index and portfolio analytics with both partners committed to developing a next-generation Fixed Income analytics solution. This will be fully integrated with FTSE Canada indices and powered by CanDeal DNA's pricing, security master, and analytics calculation libraries.

The multi-year partnership will:

Extend the use of CanDeal DNA best-in-class pricing services for FTSE Canada Fixed Income Indices





Expand CanDeal DNA Pricing coverage available via FTSE FastQuote+





Expand the scope of CanDeal DNA products licensed by FTSE Canada, including CanDeal DNA Security Master and CanDeal DNA Trademarks product

"We are delighted to be extending our long-standing partnership with CanDeal DNA," said Marina Mets, Head of Americas, Fixed Income at FTSE Russell. "With a growing need for high-quality domestic data and analytics, our deeper collaboration with CanDeal ensures the FTSE Canada index ecosystem remains underpinned by best-in-class pricing and unified reference data and analytics."

"Our long-term partnership with FTSE Russell has benefited global participants in the Canadian fixed income markets and we believe the opportunity to work together to deliver our universe of data products and build a modernized portfolio analytics platform is a natural next step," said Andre Craig, President, CanDeal DNA. "We look forward to sharing details of how we are moving forward starting immediately."

The expanded partnership between CanDeal DNA and FTSE Russell reinforces a shared commitment to strengthening Canada's fixed income market through trusted data, integrated analytics, comprehensive indexing capabilities, and continued innovation that meets the evolving needs of global market participants.

ABOUT CANDEAL GROUP

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal Markets division provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal DNA delivers comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content for pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal Benchmark Solutions is an independent business unit that administers Term CORRA, Canada's benchmark interest rate. CanDeal Solutions delivers mutualized services, including a centralized KYC utility for the Canadian market.

CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and TSX. Visit https://candeal.com .

ABOUT FTSE RUSSELL

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $19.89 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

SOURCE CanDeal

Kendall Lewczak, Paragon PR, [email protected]; LSEG Press Office, Hayley Fewster / Simon Henrick, +44 (0)20 7797 1222, [email protected]