TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order revoking the mortgage agent licence issued to Dinesh Khanna.

Dinesh Khanna also known as Dinish Khanna and Dennis Khanna (Khanna) provided false information and/or misleading information to FSRA contrary to section 45 of the Act and as contemplated under section 10(3) of Ontario Regulation 409/07.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal.

Read FSRA's Order here

Read the Financial Services Tribunal decision here

Read the Notice of Proposal here

Learn more:

