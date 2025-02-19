TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order refusing to issue a service provider's licence to Yan Jiang ("Jiang") under Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the "Act") and its regulations.

Jiang is not suitable to hold a licence as a service provider because she repeatedly provided false information with respect to the application for the licence and has a history of non-compliance with regulatory filing requirements. Her past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that she will not conduct business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. This conduct constitutes grounds for refusing to issue a service provider's licence to Jiang.

Jiang has not requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

