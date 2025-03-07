TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order refusing to issue the life insurance agent licence to Loretto Ifeoma Okafor ("Okafor") under Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended and its regulations.

Okafor is not suitable to hold a licence as a life insurance agent because she provided false information with respect to the application for the licence. Her past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that she will not conduct business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. This conduct constitutes grounds for refusing to issue an insurance agent licence to Okafor.

Okafor has not requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

