FSRA issues notices of proposal against Jasneet Singh Bajwa

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement actions against Jasneet Singh Bajwa (Bajwa).

FSRA alleges that Bajwa is not suitable to be licenced under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended, and that Bajwa is not suitable to be licenced under the Mortgages, Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (collectively, the Acts), and their respective regulations.

FSRA alleges that Bajwa's past and present conduct in the insurance and mortgage sectors and provision of false statements, provides reasonable grounds for belief that Bajwa will not deal or trade in insurance and mortgages in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty if licensed.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew Bajwa's insurance agent licence and to revoke his mortgage agent licence.

Bajwa has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about these proposals.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario