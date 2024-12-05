TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Ishaan Ahuja ("Ahuja").

FSRA alleges Ahuja is no longer suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the "Act") and its regulations, because he provided false information with respect to the applications for the licences and he is not of good character and reputation or otherwise suitable to receive a licence. These are grounds for refusing to renew the licences under sections 4 and 8 of Ontario Regulation 347/04, pursuant to the Act.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew both the life and accident and sickness agent licence and the general insurance agent licence to Ahuja.

Ahuja has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario