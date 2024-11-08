TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Warden Wellness Centre Ltd (Warden Wellness) and Anusuya Gobinathan (Gobinathan).

FSRA alleges that Warden Wellness is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8 (Act) because it provided false information to FSRA and its past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that Warden Wellness will not carry out its business in accordance with the law or with integrity and honesty.

FSRA is proposing to revoke the service provider's licence of Warden Wellness and impose an administrative penalty of $10,000 against its principal representative, Gobinathan.

Warden Wellness and Gobinathan have requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

FSRA has imposed an interim suspension Order on Warden Wellness, which has been extended until the hearing concludes.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario