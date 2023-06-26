FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Tejpal Mann and Daniel Emmerson Tiffin and imposes an administrative penalty on Daniel Emmerson Tiffin

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Tejpal Mann (Mann) and Daniel Emmerson Tiffin (Tiffin).

FSRA alleges that Mann contravened the Insurance Act (Act) by directly or indirectly paying or allowing compensation to be paid to a non-licensee contrary to section 403 of the Act. FSRA is proposing to impose an administrative penalty of $20,000 on Mann.

Tiffin contravened the Act and its regulations by acting as an insurance agent without a licence contrary to subsection 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04. FSRA has imposed an administrative penalty of $50,000 on Tiffin.

Mann requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal. Tiffin did not request a hearing in relation to this Notice of Proposal.

