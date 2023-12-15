TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Samuel Dawson (Dawson).

FSRA alleges that Dawson contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) by giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $30,000 on Dawson.

Dawson requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

