FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Pritpal Sandhu

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Pritpal Sandhu (Sandhu).

FSRA alleges that Sandhu contravened subsection 43(2) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 12 times by repeatedly giving false or deceptive information when dealing in mortgages in Ontario.

FSRA is proposing to impose 12 administrative penalties in the total amount of $60,000 on Sandhu.

Sandhu requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

