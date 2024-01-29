TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Karen Graham (Graham).

FSRA alleges that Graham is not suitable to be licensed as a mortgage agent because Graham has provided false information with respect to the application for the licence, and Graham's past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief she will not deal or trade in mortgages in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. This conduct is grounds to refuse the licence under subsections (1) and (3) of section 10 of Ontario Regulation 409/07 under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to issue a mortgage agent licence to Graham.

Graham requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario