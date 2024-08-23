TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Jensen Ocampo (Ocampo).

FSRA alleges that Ocampo repeatedly contravened section 2(2) of Ontario Regulation 7/00 (in force at the time) by paying a rebate of all or part of the premium stipulated by a policy to a person insured or applying for insurance in respect of life, person or property in Ontario, or offering or agreeing to do so.

FSRA is proposing to impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $25,000 against Ocampo.

Ocampo requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

