TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against James Hooker (Hooker).

FSRA alleges that Hooker contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:

By dealing in mortgages for remuneration, without acting on behalf of a brokerage, contrary to subsection 2(3) of the Act. By receiving renumeration from a person other than the brokerage he was authorized to deal in mortgages by, contrary to subsection 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08. By providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to subsections 45 (1) and 45(2) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $34,000 against Hooker and to impose conditions on the licence issued to Hooker.

Hooker requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

