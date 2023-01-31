TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Daniel Conrado.

FSRA alleges that Daniel Conrado contravened Section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 by acting as an insurance agent without a licence.

FSRA is proposing to impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $30,000 on Daniel Conrado.

Daniel Conrado may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario