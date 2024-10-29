TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA has initiated enforcement action against Cory McNaught (McNaught).

FSRA alleges that McNaught is no longer suitable to be licensed as a mortgage agent because McNaught has provided false information with respect to the application for the licence, and McNaught's past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief he will not deal or trade in mortgages in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. This conduct constitutes grounds for refusing to renew his licence under subsections (1) and (3) of section 10 of Ontario Regulation 409/07, pursuant to the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew the mortgage agent licence to McNaught.

McNaught requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

