TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing two administrative penalties in the total amount of $5,000 on Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal provided false or misleading statements and representations in the solicitation or registration of insurance policies contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04. Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal also furnished false and misleading information to FSRA contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement between FSRA and Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

