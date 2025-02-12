TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed eighteen (18) administrative penalties in the total amount of $25,000 on Avraj Singh Dulay (Dulay).

Dulay fabricated documents in connection with several property purchase transactions, contrary to section 43(2) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended. Dulay also caused his brokerage to fail to maintain the records required under the Act, contrary to section 3 of Ontario Regulation 187/08 and section 48 of Ontario Regulation 188/08.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Dulay.

