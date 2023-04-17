TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing three administrative penalties in the total amount of $30,000 on Michael Stoddart.

Michael Stoddart held himself out to be an insurance agent contrary to section 401 of the Act, engaged in unlicensed activity contrary to section 392.2(6) of the Act and section 2(1) of the Ontario Regulation 347/04, and knowingly made a false or misleading statement or representation in order to obtain certain payments or provide certain services to an insured, contrary to section 447(2)(a.3) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Michael Stoddart.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario