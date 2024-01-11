TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $60,000 against Oppong .

FSRA alleges that Oppong contravened the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the "Act") and its regulations as follows:

a. By using coercion and undue influence in order to secure insurance business, contrary to subsection 17(a) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

b. By fraudulently procuring payments on premiums on insurance policies, contrary to section 395 of the Act.

c. By reimbursing premiums, contrary to subsection 2(1)2 of Ontario Regulation 7/00 and subsection 7(1)(v) of the UDAP Rule.

Oppong did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

